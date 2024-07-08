FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 99 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,263,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $575.40. 2,829,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,116. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $255.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

