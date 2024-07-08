FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 674 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,789,161 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

