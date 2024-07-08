FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.09. 8,242,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

