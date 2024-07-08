FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.32. 200,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,866. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

