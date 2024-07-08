FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Summit X LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $497.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,758,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,403,813. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $497.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

