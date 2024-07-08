FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Shares of V traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.21. 8,558,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,750. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

