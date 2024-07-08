FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 842,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after buying an additional 79,749 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 137,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 913,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

