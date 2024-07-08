FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.0 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $179.17. 2,366,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,845,890,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,946,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,845,890,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,020,490 shares of company stock worth $1,010,530,807 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

