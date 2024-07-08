FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.07. 2,767,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,501. The stock has a market cap of $642.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

