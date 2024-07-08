FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $104.49. 1,549,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $104.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

