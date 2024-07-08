FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 626,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 86,237 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.28. 1,348,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,764. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

