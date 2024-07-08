FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. EQ LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,427,207. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.