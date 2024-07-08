First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Buys $116,700.00 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Kirtesh Patel purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,747.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First National stock opened at $15.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.53. First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First National makes up approximately 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

