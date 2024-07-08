First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.14

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 35504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
