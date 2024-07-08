First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.14

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.14 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 35504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.3664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,082,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 242,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 646.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 326,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

