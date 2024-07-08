FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1,150.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.59. 1,801,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,450. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.