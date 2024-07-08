Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.44.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

