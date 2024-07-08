Flare Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $857.67 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,039,579,005 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02040207 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,759,838.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

