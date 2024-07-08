Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($249.46).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($278.27) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($269.42) to £207 ($261.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($216.97) to £175.89 ($222.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £156 ($197.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,636.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of £120.20 ($152.04) and a 52-week high of £179.80 ($227.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is £154.94.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

