FORA Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 253.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $114.41. 2,174,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

