FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,103,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 812.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 496,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,020,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,530,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.17. 2,366,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

