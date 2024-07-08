FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 90,232 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000. FORA Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

