FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $105,370,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LAD traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,783. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $280.08.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

