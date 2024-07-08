FORA Capital LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $461.69. 447,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

