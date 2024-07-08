FORA Capital LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1,110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $239.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

