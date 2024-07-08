FORA Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.01. 204,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

