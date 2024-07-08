FORA Capital LLC Has $579,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,187 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 17,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

