FORA Capital LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $6,595,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $24,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $12,880,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 280,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

