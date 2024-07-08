FORA Capital LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 117,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $3.54 on Monday, hitting $119.91. 967,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,846. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

