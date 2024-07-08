FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRC remained flat at $39.08 during trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

