FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Crane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.44. 222,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $150.01.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

