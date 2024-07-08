FORA Capital LLC Purchases 12,901 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.4% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,852,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,313. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $203.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

