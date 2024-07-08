FORA Capital LLC Purchases 13,919 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

ITW traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.91. 983,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.