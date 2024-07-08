FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 570.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.23. The stock had a trading volume of 173,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,790. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

