FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 69,912 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $69,282,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $13,085,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 286,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,567. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Stock Performance

CNM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,938. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

