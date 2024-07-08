FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,455 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,395,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,145,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after buying an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $264,806,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -100.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,307.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,345 shares of company stock worth $66,416,801 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

