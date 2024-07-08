FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 687.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Nucor by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,591. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

