FORA Capital LLC Sells 12,355 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,355 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.21. 4,196,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,622,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day moving average is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

