FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,635,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,051,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arvinas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 134,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 49,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

