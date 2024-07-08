FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.06. 19,319,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,609,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

