FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.12. The stock had a trading volume of 241,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $352.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

