FORA Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.63. 515,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

