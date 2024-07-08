Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

