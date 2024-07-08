Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.55

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.55 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 41666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

