Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,274 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.81% of Freshpet worth $101,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.56. The company had a trading volume of 630,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 753.15 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

