Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Trading 9.9% Higher

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 744,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

In other news, Director Forrester Clark bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

