Fusionist Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.59 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $93.59 million and approximately $52.38 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.71960295 USD and is up 4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $15,631,407.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

