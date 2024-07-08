George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $206.52

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$206.52 and last traded at C$206.57, with a volume of 124699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$203.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$192.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total value of C$951,043.50. Insiders sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972 over the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

