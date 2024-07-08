Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $599.92. 333,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,730. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $600.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.