Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.97. 3,215,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

