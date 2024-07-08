Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $196.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

